Techno Sound Design: How to Make A Dub Chord With Point Blank

Point Blank are back with another video tutorial from Danny Linton aka Funk Ethics. This time Danny demonstrates exactly how to make techno dub chords, which will instill atmospheric ambience in your tracks. If you’d like to boost your production game even more, be sure to check out Point Blank’s previous video with Danny which focuses on creating a blistering techno kick to go with your newly created dub chord.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Danny kicked off his journey into electronic music creating 140bpm club tracks which blend the realms of UK garage and dubstep. He’s contributed healthily to the UK bass scene releasing music on Pitch Black, Boka and Brownswood Recordings as well as gained support over the years from big hitters such as Scuba, Skream, Mary Anne Hobbs and Giles Peterson. Danny is a program leader for the Foundation year at Point Blank, so if you’re interested in learning more techniques first hand from Danny Linton, check out their line of London courses.

Continuing his line of tutorial videos, which focus on some of the key sounds in the techno genre, Danny fires up Logic pro once again to start creating his 90s-inspired dub chord. Using Logic’s ES2 Danny runs through the three detuned oscillators and the filter-style they feed into. Using the plugin envelope the UK-producer toys with the attack and decay before adding tape delay to add that atmospheric ambience.