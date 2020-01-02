Teklife Celebrates New Year With Free New Compilation Featuring DJ Taye, DJ Paypal & More
The compilation from Teklife is completely free.
Chicago’s Teklife has released a new compilation to get the new year started correct titled TEKLIFE VIP 2020. At 17 tracks, this is a must have collection new footwork by some of the genre’s leaders. There are tunes by DJ Paypal, DJ Spinn, DJ Taye, DJ Earl, DJ Manny and many more.
Maybe the best part of this whole thing is that it is free. If you want to actually try and change your life in 2020, this compilation is a great way to start.
Stream the full compilation below and download your copy on their website.