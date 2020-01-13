The Beatles Top List Of US Vinyl Sales For 2010s

There were also over one trillion streams in the US in 2019 according to a Nielsen report.

Nielsen has released their year-end report for 2019 and it comes with some fascinating insights. Streaming in the US hit record numbers with over 1.15 trillion on demand video and audio streams in the year. This was a nearly 30% increase on 2018. In addition to the look back at 2019, Nielsen also compiled information for the 2010’s, including vinyl sales. The top sold weren’t some white label by your favorite Berlin or Detroit record label. It was The Beatles’ Abbey Road, selling 558,000 copies in the US. The rest of the top 10 is classic records from Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd and others.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There are plenty of other takeaways from 2019. An interesting and small trend we are seeing is that a higher percentage of total consumption is from current music, as opposed to the artist's entire back catalog. This could be because of playlisting and the popularity of new acts, but it is still surprising. Digital album and song sales dropped over 20% in the year. Streaming continued to rise by over 20% across various mediums.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Vinyl sales grew 15% from 16.5 million to 18.8 million, though physical sales continue to decline on the whole. See the full list of top vinyl albums of the decade in the US below and read the full report to see how dominant some artists like Rihanna, Adele, Drake and Taylor Swift really were.

01. Beatles: Abbey Road (558,000)

02. Pink Floyd: Dark Side Of The Moon (376,000)

03. Various Artists: Guardians of the Galaxy OST (367,000)

04. Bob Marley & the Wailers: Legend (364,000)

05. Amy Winehouse: Back to Black (351,000)

06. Michael Jackson: Thriller (334,000)

07. Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (313,000)

08. Fleetwood Mac: Rumours (304,000)

09. Miles Davis: Kind of Blue (286,000)

10. Lana Del Rey: Born to Die (283,000)