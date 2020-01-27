The Chemical Brothers Sweep Major Dance / Electronic Categories At 2020 Grammys

The Grammys went down last night on weird day after in LA and especially the Staples Center. Kobe Bryant’s sudden and tragic death in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year old daughter and seven others cast a massive shadow on the proceedings.

Hamish Brown

The Grammys wrapped up last night on a very weird night in LA and especially in the Staples Center. Kobe Bryant’s sudden and tragic death in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year old daughter and seven others, cast an unfathomably large shadow over Staples Center, a place he dominated for 20 years. As fans gathered nearby to pay tribute to the Los Angeles basketball icon, musicians were attempting to piece things together inside. But “music’s biggest night” still went on and there were a few people who dominated. Billie Eilish was the first woman and youngest to win all four major categories (Artist of the Year, Album, Song & Record of the Year). She was the first to sweep this since 1981. Nipsey Hustle won two Grammys, posthumously, as the show honored another LA legend. The Chemical Brothers swept the two main dance / electronic categories.

The UK legends took home dance / electronic album of the year and song of the year for No Geography and “Got To Keep On” respectively. They beat out the likes of Skrillex, RÜFÜS DU SOL & Flume for their wins. Tracy Young made history, as the first woman to win best remixed recordings (non-classical).

See full list of winners here.