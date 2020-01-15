Thundercat Announces New Album 'It Is What It Is' With Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, Lil B

He has also released the first single "Black Qualls" with Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington & Childish Gambino.

Parker Day

Thundercat, aka Stephen Lee Bruner, has announced his fourth album It Is What It Is. The LP features the likes of Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign (what album isn’t he featured on), Lil B (we are blessed) and Zack Fox (free him).

The LP also has musical contributions from BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole and others.

“This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that,” Bruner says. “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

To help push the record, he has released the first single “Black Qualls” with Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington & Childish Gambino.

Pre-order the album anywhere you do that here. It Is What It Is will be released on April 3 via Brainfeeder. It follows his 2017 album Drunk that took from being known as just a bassist to a genuine star.

In addition to the album, Thundercat is going on tour this spring across North America. His initial promo video was one of the best. Get your tickets here.

It Is What It Is Track Listing

1. Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26

2. Innerstellar Love

3. I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole)

4. Black Qualls (feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino)

5. Miguel's Happy Dance

6. How Sway

7. Funny Thing

8. Overseas (feat. Zack Fox)

9. Dragonball Durag

10. How I Feel

11. King Of The Hill

12. Unrequited Love

13. Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)

14. Existential Dread

15. It Is What It Is