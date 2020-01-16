Tugan Reveals New Bassy Single "Need It"

Now based in LA, but originally hailing from Russia, Tugan is getting himself ready for a big year of new music. He starts off a fresh decade with his self-released anthem "Need It," which features the awesome Conan Mac.

A truly exhilarating listen from start to finish, Tugan's multiple influences an artist are audible from the get-go. A thickly textured melody comes riddled with rising and dropping builds and you can hear snatches of breaks, drum and bass and electronic pop flickering through the mix.

The producer explains the story behind the track, sharing: “'Need It' is about us. Human nature is tightly connected to the materialistic world. We need some elements in our life to make it happier and fuller. It is about our bottomless needs and everything that we surround ourselves with to feel good. We need everything in this world but real happiness does not need to be refilled. It comes from seeing the beauty of this moment. Right here, right now: the kind of happiness that is already within us. It’s all we really need.”

You can hear the phenomenal "Need It" here.