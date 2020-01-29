Tycho Details 'Weather' Instrumental Companion Album 'Simulcast'

Tycho will release the instrumental version of his Grammy-nominated album in February.

Mom + Pop

Tycho has announced the instrumental companion to his 2019 album Weather, titled Simulcast. To push the new record, he has released “Outer Sunset,” which is the companion track to “Skate.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The album is very similar to what we heard on Weather, but Tycho wants to highlight some of the subtle ways they differ.

“With these two albums I wanted to present the same ideas in two languages, one more literal and the other more open to interpretation,” Tycho explains online. “Simulcast expands on the concepts laid out in Weather but shifts into the abstract with instrumental soundscapes in place of lyrics opening up a visual space and translating the message into a new language.”

Simulcast will be released on February 28 via Mom + Pop & Ninja Tune. See the full tracklist below and pre-order the LP now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Weather

2. Alright

3. Outer Sunset

4. Into The Woods

5. Easy

6. PCH

7. Cypress

8. Stress