Upcoming West Coast Mini-Tour with Denis Horvat (Afterlife) and Trikk (Innervisions)

After two successful shows with Mathame and Mind Against in late 2019, NXT, SET, and INMO are back with a double headliner event in February with Denis Horvat and Trikk.

The teams behind the Mind Against All Night Long event are starting 2020 by hosting Denis Horvat and Trikk’s exclusive West Coast tour. The artists will play at a secret location in Los Angeles on Friday, February 21st and will end their tour in San Francisco on Saturday, February 22nd.

2019 was a stellar year for Denis Horvat and Trikk as the two acts both put out some significant tunes respectively on major labels, Afterlife and Innervisions. Plus, they received support from some of the biggest acts in the scene such as Tale of Us, Dixon, and Âme; Horvat and Trikk have quickly built a massive following around the world.

This is one of the best events in the coming months given that both artists will play extended sets till the early hours of Saturday morning.

Support by Lira & Mauro (Koncept)

Event Link: Los Angeles

Event Link: San Francisco