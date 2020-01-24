Watch Lead A&R Benny Scarrs (Dave, Tinchy Stryder) Talk Navigating the Music Industry for Point Blank

He details the steps he took to get where he is today. speaking about his 10-year experience as an A&R for Universal Records.

Benny Scarrs is a Point Blank Music School alumnus who, since graduating from the Music Production & Sound Engineering course, has achieved some incredible feats.

He’s been working in the music industry for a number of years now - having been involved with events booking talents such as Professor Green, Mr Hudson, Labyrinth and many more. Following these accolades, the West Londoner stepped into the A&R space working as an assistant and then a scout, before becoming an A&R himself signing his first act, the breakthrough grime star, Tinchy Stryder. Now, Benny Scarrs is working with some of the most exciting artists in the UK scene, including Mercury Prize Winner Dave and helps uncover the next generation of talent. If you're interested in managing platinum-selling artists, uncovering new talent, running global record labels or building iconic brands, check out Point Blank’s Music Industry Management Degree course.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On December 16th, Benny returned to Point Blank to deliver a riveting masterclass on navigating the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During his masterclass, the self-made entrepreneur talks about his rise to success from humble beginnings. He details the steps he took to get where he is today. speaking about his 10-year experience as an A&R for Universal Records, which spawned from a work experience opportunity, and how he locked in his permanent position at the global giant. The Londoner shares what he looks for in an artist when scouting talent, as well as the importance of an artist keeping their creative vision and what they want to achieve in the industry crystal clear. Be sure to watch to the end where Benny Scarrs drops some essential hints on where is best to network with the right people, the future of the music industry and which upcoming artists to look out for.