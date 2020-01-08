Weedsday Playlist: Oregrown’s VP of Retail Aaron Elston Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Courtesy of Oregrown

Another Wednesday means another Weedsday. This week we have Aaron Elston, VP of Retail at Oregrown in for his selections that include Bonobo, Sturgill Simpson and others. Aaron oversees Oregrown’s day-to-day retail operations to ensure all stores are operating at their highest potential. Aaron maintains retail SOPs including training all employees in accordance with Oregrown's policy and procedures, much of which he’s helped develop. Previously, Aaron served as General Manager at Oregrown where he helped guide the organization through three out of the last five years Oregrown was awarded "Bend’s Best Dispensary” and the last two years Oregrown was awarded "Bend’s Best Place to Work" by Bend Source. Aaron also loves music and holds an associates degree in Commercial Music from South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. Oregrown opened its newest and largest store in the heart of Portland, Oregon, on December 20th, 2019.

Now we have him in for a Weedsday playlist.

1. fabric presents Bonobo

Melodic, danceable, and extremely listenable, Bonobo was the first electronic music that I found myself attracted to and it began the last few years of my deep dive into electronic music. His music inspires me to create my own music with attention to space between the notes and an impeccable groove. Each song flows beautifully into the next.

2. FKJ - LIVE @ Salar de Uyuni for Cercle Music

Again, not one song, but a performance that all fits together. FKJ puts on a masterclass for live looping, blending dance, downtempo, and jazz styles, seamlessly. This is a visually stunning art piece, on top of incredible music.

3. Sturgill Simpson - “Turtles All the Way Down”

Sturgill Simpson helped to bring Outlaw Country to the masses again. Walking in the footsteps of greats like Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and David Allen Coe, Simpson puts a modern twist on the style. With lyrics about imbibing and “killing” our own egos, he reminds me that maybe it really is “Turtles All the Way Down.” Catchy melodies, songs about the road life, and incredible guitar slinging solidifies his place in my road trip playlists!

4. Rival Sons - "Pressure and Time"

Rival Sons sound as if they are the most handsome child of Led Zeppelin and ZZ Top. Powerful sounds pour out of this quartet. The sentiment of “Pressure and Time / I’m gonna get mine” in the chorus resonates, and this song gets me pumped up when I’m having a rough day!

5. Hall and Oates - "I Can’t Go For That” (POMO Remix)

This song always reminds me of my Dad, singing loud to the Hall & Oates original while we drove to our construction jobs every summer. The POMO remix captures the essence of the first line “easy, ready, willing” and then comes in with a dancey bass line. That feel good vibe hits you just right.