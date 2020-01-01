Weedsday Playlist: Otis Gardens President John O’Donnell's Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

John, Pieter and Ellie at Otis Gardens Sam Gehrke

Welcome to 2020. You are probably hurting right now and could use something to ease the pain. We have our Weedsday playlist to provide the soundtrack to a relaxed day and a hopefully more relaxed stomach. John O'Donnell, President of Otis Gardens, is our latest to step in with his selections of songs to toke up to. He selects tracks from The Who, J. Cole, Monolink and others.

“Here's my list of songs that have inspired me or brought me back to the days. Oh man, I could just keep going,” says O'Donnell.

John O’Donnell is President of Otis Gardens. Since initially launching Otis Gardens in the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) and transitioning the company to a fully licensed adult-use facility with distribution throughout the state, John oversees all aspects of the business, delivering his blend of expertise in sales, marketing, team building, and problem solving to the Otis Gardens ecosystem.

1. "Eminence Front" by the Who

This song rocks, and makes me want to rock. I still love listening to it after all this time. It makes me want to shout at the top of my lungs with the lyrics "people forget.”

2. "Neighbors" by J. Cole

Great beat and lyrics…”Yeah the neighbors think I'm sellin' dope, sellin' dope.” I guess it's based on a true instance. It’s a bit dark, but sums up many realities for some people in America around cannabis.

3. "Swept Away" by The xx (New Jackson Remix)

This song has had my ear for the last few weeks. It's a love song about hiding away...seems like it's a perfect time to smoke and hang with your loved one.

4. "The End" by Monolink & Acid Pauli

I love this song, it’s kinda haunting and psychedelic. “It's cold, I'm not sure where we are....” It's sad and stark, but brings me joy.

5. "Pressure" by Queen

Another one that gets me singing — it’s the perfect song to sing and smoke a bowl to and release some steam.

6. "Blue Sky" by Allman Brothers

This reminds me of being outside, chilling, stoned, having a great time, thinking about how awesome life can be and what it is... and it even has a reference to smoking weed!