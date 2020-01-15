Zenith & Carl Cox Release Vinyl-Inspired, Limited Edition $18,800 Watch

via Zenith

Have an extra $19,000 lying around? Yes? Please send some to me, but otherwise you may be in the market for a new watch. Luxury watchmaker Zenith has unveiled the Defy El Primero 21 Carl Cox watch, which was developed with the DJ and producer.

The running seconds disc is shaped like a record, but the case and strap are what make it special. Zenith has infused the carbon fiber strap with a substance that makes it glow in the dark and light up at night.

The watch is water resistant up to 10atm, but don’t go diving with this. It is 44 millimeters in diameter and has a power reserve of up to 50 hours.

Only 200 of these will be made. Check out the product specifications for all of the details and get yours today. Remember this does cost $18,800.