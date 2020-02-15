The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of January 2020

Start the decade off right with some riveting tunes from Crankdat, Sullivan King, Tisoki, JAUZ, TYNAN, and more.

Crankdat

2020 has arrived and so have some of the best bass music tracks of January. There's no better way to kick off the decade than by grooving to some of your favorite bass artists, along with some new ones too.

See past bass music charts here.

1. CRANKDAT - 'WHO I AM' [MONSTERCAT]

Ohio-based producer Crankdat makes his return to Monstercat with a new punishing single, "Who I Am." After coming off of his most successful year-to-date with his debut EP, GEARWORLD VOL. 1, Christian is showing no signs of slowing down his craft. Keep an eye on Crankdat this year as he continues to expand his discography, along with his self-created visuals.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. ADIIDAS x KOWTA - 'CABIN FEVER' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Adiidas and fellow producer KOWTA, begin the year with a high-energy release for their fans. The two Lake Tahoe-based producers integrate a stabby piano with a unique timbre to grab your attention, which eventually leads to a drop full of rhythmic variations of bass to your face. The track is available for free download!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. KAYZO - 'ALONE' FEAT. OUR LAST NIGHT (SULLIVAN KING REMIX) [WELCOME RECORDS]

In the midst of his worldwide Thank You For Raging tour, Sullivan King blesses us with a fresh remix of Kayzo's "Alone." Complimented with rugged vocals from Our Last Night, Sullivan gives us his trademark distorted dubstep drop. To keep things interesting, the final drop contains metal and hard-rock elements, which caps off a filthy, genre-bending track.

4. AVOID - 'BODIES' [GANG GANG RECORDS]

Back with his second release on Gang Gang Records, AVOID provides us with a heavy-hitting trap tune. This track is a trap lover's dream, from heavily distorted 808s to vibrant lead melodies. AVOID is definitely an artist you'll want to keep your eye on throughout 2020.

5. SHIFT K3Y - 'THEY WANNA KNOW' [NIGHT BASS]

London producer Shift K3Y has a unique sound that integrates various sub-genres within house and bass music. To celebrate his return to Night Bass, he has released a 2-track EP titled They Wanna Know. The lead-off track, "They Wanna Know" incorporates the Shift K3Y sound along with bouncy vocal samples, a groovy low-end bassline, and subtle FX to help carry the track from start to finish.

6. JAUZ x TYNAN - 'BRING EM BACK' [BITE THIS!]

Jauz makes his 2020 debut with a 5-track EP titled Dangerous Waters. "Bring Em Back," the lead-off track, with the help of TYNAN, has many elements that make it one that is hard to forget. The intro and bridge are bookended by vocal chops and large harmonic pads - but the beauty decays as the build and drop are engulfed by bass.

7. ELL!PSIS - 'FIFTY BELOW' [FUXWITHIT]

Chicago-based producer ell!psis slides into the new year with an exquisite single that seems to showcase the best of his work. ell!psis certainly takes a divergent approach to traditional trap music on "fifty below" with the use of creative panning and compelling, distorted tones on his leads. This mind-bending release seems to be the start of a very special year for the Windy City native.

8. BASSTYLER & RHADES - 'EVALUATION' [ELEKTROSHOK RECORDS]

BasStyler makes his return to Elektroshok Records with help from fellow breaks artist Rhades. "Evaluation" subtly dabbles into other genres with the use of percussive elements, such as the djembe and conga. The drop is powered by a distorted bassline and is wired with delayed vocal and guitar elements. Don't underestimate the come up of BasStyler, as he continues to contribute exuberant work within the breaks movement.

9. SAN HOLO - 'SHOW ME' (DUUMU REMIX) [BITBIRD]

Duumu has been putting out a plethora of music for us over the past year and is showing no signs of complacency. For the first time in a little over a year, he makes his return to bitbird with a remix of San Holo's "Show Me." The track showcases Duumu's melodic craftsmanship and his ability to mesh bright lead synths with gritty, distorted basslines. Duumu's remix is one of the many reworks off of San Holo's album1 (a lot of remixes) album.

10. KISSHI - 'One Love' [INEXTREMIS]

Japanese artist Kisshi debuts his first Inextremis release with a new track called "One Love." Sit back and get taken into Kisshi's world with this vibrant and melodic track that does an exceptional job incorporating 80s brass and other synthwave sounds into a cloud of lush saw wave chords. Supported with remarkably mixed drums and effects, "One Love" is an experience you don't want to miss out on.

11. KLLR & MAKESHFT - 'INEVITABLE' [SYNESTHESIA]

KLLR and MAKESHFT celebrate their debut on Synesthesia with their collaboration "Inevitable." A track that is encompassed by an endless number of effects, "Inevitable" provides an eerie drop that is blanketed with a perpetual force of bass. Catch "Inevitable" on all streaming platforms.

12. FALLSTEEZE - 'BOUNCE' [DUBSTEP AIA]

Fallsteeze returns to edm.com's Dubstep label with a gritty, pulsating track titled "Bounce." The Columbus, Ohio-native implements many variances of distortion and wavey components to keep you bouncing to the beat. There's no downtime when the play button is pressed.

13. JONNIE BOI & BLURRD VZN - 'INFERNO' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Jonnie Boi and blurrd vzn "set fire to the roof" with their new rugged track "Inferno." The Reno, Nevada native is certainly pushing the boundaries with his sound design through his implementation of creative bass patches and syncopated synth sounds. Make sure to be on the lookout for Jonnie Boi throughout 2020.

14. CURBI - 'FLIP IT' (TISOKI REMIX) [DIM MAK]

Tisoki marks his return in 2020 with his compelling remix of Curbi's "Flip It." There is an endless amount of elements within this track that contribute to this ceaselessly engrossing rework. Tisoki is known throughout the industry as one who has some of the cleanest mixdowns for such complex projects, and this track is nothing short of his standards. "Flip It" is just one of many projects that Tisoki has ready to release this year, so make sure to stay tuned in.

15. MADNAP - 'SLOW DOWN' (DOSSYX REMIX) [THRIVE MUSIC]

Up and coming artist DossyX pours his heart into his remix of Madnap's "Slow Down." Filled with lush chords and a variety of arpeggios, DossyX showcases his palette through his ability to mix many dynamic sounds into a captivating drop. There are no signs of DossyX slowing down any time soon, which should motivate you to keep this young artist at the top of your radar.