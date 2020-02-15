The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of February 2020

A collection of the top progressive house picks this month including tracks from Khen, Alex O'Rion, Stan Kolev, and more.

Alex O'Rion Courtesy photo

As February comes to a close the music releases keep churning out in full swing. This month Magnetic launches a new series of progressive house charts curated by Miami-based producer and DJ, Luke Hunter. Let's take a look.

1. "MANGINOT (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KHEN [LOST MIRACLE]

Khen joins Sébastien Léger’s imprint, Lost Miracle, with his label debut featuring the two track Manginot EP. Melodies and lush pads make this a stand-out release with the title track being a must for progressive house lovers.

2. "WITH YOU (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ALEX O'RION [SUDBEAT]

After a strong year of releases on Hope, Replug, ICONYC and more, Alex O'Rion returns to Hernán Cattáneo's label Sudbeat with his four track Alone EP. Taking the listener in a variety of moods the release comes to a close on "With You" bringing you in for a gentle and playful landing.

3. "OCTOPUS (CID INC & ORSEN REMIX)" - DJ ZOMBI [REPLUG]

DJ Zombi joins Cid Inc's label, Replug, with his new single and gets the twist with a stunning remix from Cid Inc. & Orsen. The two created an uplifting take on the track with a driving groove that undeniably works on the dancefloor.

4. "UPTOWN (EXTENDED MIX)" - D-FORMATION [BEATFREAK RECORDINGS]

BeatFreak Recordings label boss D-Formation is back to his imprint with an exquisite new release full of energy and powerful vibes on the Aura EP. It is well constructed with outstanding surround sounds and intricate grooves.

5. "BOX FRESH (EMI GALVAN REMIX)" - TRIPSWITCH [ONEDOTSIXTWO]

Buenos Aires resident, Emi Galvan, brings his own unique vision to "Box Fresh" with his remix of the 2014 classic by Tripswitch. This cut launches the track to a higher level of energy, creating an absolutely monstrous dancefloor experience.

6. "PRIMAL CONNECTION (GMJ & MATTER REMIX)" - DAVID LECKENBY [PARTICLES]

Fusing spatial textures and driving grooves, this remix by GMJ and Matter reflects on the “Primal Connection” between humans and music, while offering a moment of deep introspection.

7. "PHOENIX SYMPHONY (JUAN PABLO TORREZ REMIX)" - NOIYSE PROJECT & PEDRO CAPELOSSI [DROID9]

Juan Pablo Torrez is living in Medellín, Colombia, where he shares his unique vision of quality music and has made a name for himself as a top artist and label head. Bringing his remix touch to Droid9, he creates an epic journey with his remix of "Phoenix Symphony."

8. "BEHIND YOU (RICK PIER O'NEIL REMIX)" - MATAN CASPI [FREEGRANT MUSIC]

The initially successful release from Matan Caspi on Freegrant Music gets a brilliant new take with this remix from Rick Pier O'Neil. Quickly climbing the charts, this release is certainly one for your music crate.

9. "FLESH OF THE VULTURE (MARIANO FAVRE REMIX)" - MARS MONERO & RODSKEEZ [BALKAN CONNECTION]

Mariano Favre uses driving rhythms to take you through the soundscape of this remix on Balkan Connection.

10. "CONTROL ME (ROB BENNINGER REMIX)" - ANDY MOOR & MICHAEL WILSON [PANGEA RECORDINGS]

"Control Me" still has its flare more than ten years after the official release. Check out the Rob Benninger remix of the old classic by Andy Moor & Michael Wilson.

11. "SERENADE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RIGOONI [THE SOUNDGARDEN]

After a standout turn on Nick Warren’s Balance compilation, Brazil’s RIGOONI makes his debut on The Soundgarden with a stellar four-track EP, Serenade. The title says it all, while bringing with it a set of thudding kick drums and a subtly catchy synth refrain.

12. "DIONE (EWAN RILL REMIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [MANGO ALLEY]

A stream of creativity produces a true master craftsman as Ewan Rill provides this solid remix consisting of dense bass-line grooves and pulls your ears off into another galaxy!

13. "TURIYA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STAN KOLEV [OUTTA LIMITS]

Chugging along strong, this Stan Kolev original "Turiya" on Outta Limits tells its own unique tale and pulls you further along the way.

14. "LUXURIA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ECHO BABYLON [MODERN AGENDA]

Echo Babylon was formed when two friends combined their passion for dance music which has led them all the way to releasing this new two-track EP on Modern Agenda. The title track "Luxuria" is synth-laden and dirty with effected vocal licks that carry the ambiance of the tune, while the dreamy breakdown is sure to transfix any listener.

15. "ABOVE THE CLOUDS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - CHRIS CARGO [BEAT BOUTIQUE]

Chris Cargo puts together a beautiful, emotive and captivating composition that takes you "Above The Clouds" with a catchy underlying rhythm.

Stream the whole chart here: