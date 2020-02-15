The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of January 2020

It's a new year, a new decade and, of course, new music. We are excited to start 2020 perusing the releases and polishing up the chart with the 'crème de la crème' in the tech-house music world. And to kick off the year with the right foot, we've put together an incredible list with new tracks from some of our favorites artists like Joeski and Nick Curly; and promising producers like Ashibah and Charlo.

1. “Sex Poem” - Joeski, Harry Romero [Nothing Else Matters]

Nothing Else Matters imprint welcomes two house heavyweight producers; Harry Romero and New York's finest; Joeski with their debut single for the label; "Sex Poem." This is a dancefloor focused roller track, built up with mesmerizing vocals and an infectious bassline.

2. "Set My Body (Nick Curly Remix)” - Rony Seikaly [Stride]

Rony Seikaly starts off 2020 with a new EP on his Stride label that comes with a remix from tech titan Nick Curly.

3. “Euphoric” - Cour T. [Dirtybird]

Dirtybird’s new wonder kid, Cour T., is back with another house EP, “Drum Machine.” This is another great track by this young producer whose productions sound like someone who’s been in the studio for years.

4. “Like What” - Cloonee [CLNE]

Cloonee brings to his own label an effective club-weapon. “Like What” rolls with a groovy and enchanting bassline nicely layered with polished snares.

5. “Bombinho” - 84Bit [84bit]

84Bit is a duo that is comprised of Jovic Evic and A.P. who specialize in producing outstanding house music. Their latest cut is an attention grabber, with driving bassline and funky melodies.

6. “Festival Anthem” - Charlo [HIPPIES]

Charlo delivers a sound that HIPPIES is all about with "Festival Anthem"!

7. “Plastic Dreams (Cubed Remix 2020)” - The Cube Guys [Cube Recordings]

The classic club anthem “Plastic Dreams” by Jaydee gets a splendid retouched by the Italian DJ and producers: The Cube Guys.

8. "1 - 2 - 3 - 4 (Carbon Remix)” - Kuestenklatsch [Fish & Chicks]

Fish & Chicks release another tech-house ganger from Kuestenklatsch. This rolling dance floor track which pumps out a massive bassline and the catchy 1-2-3-4 phrase comes along with an imposing remix by Carbon.

9. “Devotion” - Ashibah [DFTD]

Ashibah demonstrates her innate musicality by marrying all elements of the cut with her vocal. Make no mistake 'Devotion' is guaranteed dancefloor dynamite.

10. “Kiss (Alvaro Smart Remix) “- Alex Loco, Davide Mentesana [Space Invaders]

DJ and producer Alvaro Smart is invading the charts with his latest single “kiss." The groovy track was released on his own label Space Invaders.

11. “1,2,3” - Cele [Habitat]

Spanish producer Cele is back to Habitat imprint with The Frog EP. A 4-track album fulfilled of Balearic and minimal beats perfect for an after-hours affair.

12. “Wolf” - Guido Santiago [HardCutz Records]

This juicy acid track is part of the Acid Juice EP released on HardCutz Records.

13. “Haha” - Gruuve [MUUV]

The Argentinian artist Tomas Acosta a.k.a Gruuve presents on his own label 5 fresh cuts ready to heat dancefloors across the globe.

14. “Bull Stomp (Ben Rau Remix)” - Darius Syrossian [Moxy Muzik]

Moxy Muzik continues to set its own agenda with a fantastic new EP, this time from boss man Darius Syrossian with fresh remixes from Ben Rau and Phil Weeks.

15. “Violinatic” - Branzei [Bunny Tiger]

Branzei is back to Bunny Tiger with a crisp and energetic cut featuring suspenseful violin synths, dispersed rolling percussion and driving steady hi-hats.

Stream the whole list here: