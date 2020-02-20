Get 20% Off Winter Music Conference Plus Badges With Special Magnetic Code

Get your access to Winter Music Conference now at a nice discount with a special Magnetic Mag code.

via Winter Music Conference

Winter Music Conference is just one month away and we now have the ability share a special discount code on PLUS badges for those who still need one.

Winter Music Conference is celebrating 35 years in 2020 and is going bigger and better than before. There will be mentor sessions to get up close and personal with industry leaders like Josh Wink, UTA’s Ben Hogan or PR veteran Alexandra Greenberg. Panels will range cover a whole host of topics like playlisting, promo, Djing with UZ, to making music and much more. See the full list of announced programming here.

Some panels include:

Press Play: The Impact and Future of Playlisting

*Asia Rising: Strategies For Entering One Of Dance Music's Hottest Markets

The Viability of Vinyl: The Business and Essentials of Today’s Growing Vinyl Market

*Time To Jack: The House Music Blueprint

21 Years of Defected Records: How to Build a Brand That Lasts

There is the opportunity to submit tracks and have them signed by some of the biggest labels around with Signed On The Spot.

The Plus Badge will also give you access to over 35 sanctioned events during Miami Music Week, practically paying for itself if you party-hop enough. You will also have access to a slew of events at the MMW Oasis parties at the generator. The parties include:

Monday, March 16 (12pm - 6pm)

Guitar Center presents the WMC Warm Up Pool Party in conjunction with Nervous Records, Moody Recordings, and Sunclock.

Featuring: Junior Sanchez, Jaceo, Mike Weiss, DJ Vivona, Vedic and Ben A

Tuesday, March 17 (12pm - 8pm)

Beatsource x Discogs pool party and networking event.

Featuring: Craze, Taimur Agah, Diego Martinelli, Styles, and more TBA

Wednesday, March 18 (12pm - 8pm)

Beatport x Classic Records pool party and networking event

Featuring: Felix Da Housecat, Luke Solomon, Simon Dunmore, Kim Anh, TK and more TBA

Thursday, March 19 (12pm - 8pm)

Ingrooves x Next Music Pool Party (12pm - 4pm) featuring: Josh Wink, Jason Bentley (Metropolis on KCRW), Bamboozle (Eli From Soulclap) and Oz McGuire

Magnetic Magazine 20% off PLUS Badge Code (Case Sensitive): MAGmag20%WMC

Check out badges on the WMC site here.