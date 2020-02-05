Above & Beyond Announce 'Acoustic III' Album Coming This Summer

Above & Beyond will include songs from 'Common Ground' as well as some more recent singles.

Above & Beyond have announced their latest Acoustic album. Acoustic III will arrive this summer and be complimented by a tour that begins in the London at Alexandria Palace and then heads across North America. They have released the first track from Acoustic III, “Flying By Candlelight” featuring Marty Longstaff taken from the Common Ground Companion EP.

The video for the “Flying By Candlelight” was recorded before Christmas at the refurbished Alexandra Palace Theatre. It offers a stripped back version of the track with a little funk to start, which could be a sign of something different on this album.

The band has once again enlisted musical director and producer Bob Bradley to arrange and co-produce Acoustic III. “We’ve had some fun with the songs this time. It’s a little more Quincy Jones and a little less orchestral, with some really intimate moments,” explains Bradley.

The album will include renditions from 2018’s Common Ground, including “Northern Soul,” “My Own Hymn” and “Happiness Amplified,” plus reinterpretations of 2019 club singles “There’s Only You” and “Waltz.”

They are going on tour in the spring starting in London and hitting classic concert halls / beautiful outdoor spaces in North America like Radio City Music Hall, Greek Theater and Red Rocks.

For every ticket sold on this tour, a tree will be planted via One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that plants trees all over the world to fight climate change and protect biodiversity. Sign up for tickets here and pre-order the album now.