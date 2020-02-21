Album Review: Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

4AD

Since Grimes’ last album Art Angels released in 2015, Claire Boucher has prepared her fanbase with five singles over the past six months and recently eccentric press interviews with Vogue, Genius and TikTok.



Introducing textures darker and slightly less pop in contrast to the previously acclaimed album Art Angels, Claire has landed into 2020 pregnant with Elon Musk's kid, out of a label dispute, exploring the far reaches of technology and obsessed with her digital avatar, WarNymph.

Her concept album is constructed on the thesis of an "anthropomorphic goddess of climate change," inspired by the influence of technology, trans-humanism and artificial general intelligence. The LP ponders near-future crises and the extremities of humanity’s existence.

On Miss Athropocene, Grimes introduces “ethereal nu metal” sounds paired with her signature ethereal vocals and layered production that ranges from haunting to bubbly fun. Throughout the project, she crafts a genre-bending amalgamation of instrumentation ranging from the techno-influenced “Violence,” a collaboration track with i_o, to works like the bass-driven “Darkseid,” a record originally produced for Lil Uzi Vert.

With more serious writing, Claire dedicates “Delete Forever” to friends she has lost to the opioid crisis, discussing the “self-hatred that arises when the grieving process mimics the behaviors that cost your friends their lives.” Grimes also criticizes aspects of society we put on a pedestal on “New Gods,, singing over the piano ballad: “So I pray, but the world burns / And still, you need to come first.” Beyond the new needs our society has grown to be dependent on, tracks like “My Name is Dark” and “Before the fever” speculates the possibilities of death and the nearing end of both life and humanity.

Track by track Claire’s well-woven elements of bass, synth and drums carry the self-produced album to Mars, once again proving the cohesive thematic consistency of an art-pop project to add to her discography.

Most importantly, “Delete Forever” has a five chord guitar loop and a banjo. So listen to Miss Anthropocene by Grimes below and get your copy here.