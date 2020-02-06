Amoeba Music Hollywood Location Revealed, Store Opening This Fall

Amoeba Music is moving! via Amoeba Music

Famed Amoeba Music broke some bad news in 2018 about their expected move. Their building had been sold to a developer GPI Companies, who wanted to build a high-rise on that lot and were going to kick out the famous record store in 2019. Ameoba spent some time looking at different locations and now we know where the new store will be.

In a video released yesterday, Tyler The Creator helps to unveil where the new Ameoba Music Hollywood will be and when it will open. It is moving from 6400 Sunset Blvd to 6200 Hollywood Blvd, at the corner of Argyle St. The Hollywood Pantages Theater is across the street and the Fonda Theater is right near by.

Amoeba want to assure fans that in-store live shows, DJ sets and meet-and-greets will continue as normal. The store will be a little bit smaller then the old space, but still large.

There isn’t an exact opening date yet, but they say sometime in the fall. The website says sometime after Labor Day Weekend. We don’t know when this video was filmed, but it seemed like there was a lot of work to be done on the space.

Stay tuned to their website and socials for more information when it becomes available.