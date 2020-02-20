Arca Shares 62-Minute Dystopian Song "@@@@@" On NTS Radio

Courtesy of PR

Arca has released a new 62-minute song that was premiered on NTS Radio yesterday. The song is damn long, but feels like the continuous mix of an album with torturous, grinding noise, breathtaking synths and futuristic fx.

The song is supposed to be a part of a dystopian future controlled by AI.

"'@@@@@' is a transmission broadcasted into this world from a speculative fictional universe in which the fundamentally analogue format of FM pirate radio remains one of few means to escape authoritarian surveillance powered by a hostage sentience gestated by a post-singularity AI," Arca says via RA. "The host of the show, known as DIVA EXPERIMENTAL, lives across multiple bodies in space in virtue of her persecution—in order to kill her, one would first have to find all of her bodies. The bodies that host her carry fetishes for paralinguistics, breaking the fourth wall and nurturing a mutant faith in love in the face of fear."

This is Arca’s first solo music since 2017 and serves as a companion piece to her 2013 song "&&&&&."

XL Recordings will release "@@@@@" on February 21st.