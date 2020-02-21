BBY Goyard Drops Infectious New Single "Backin' It Up"

The rapper lands this one via Ultra Music.
Popping off via Ultra Music this week is the slick new pop meets hip-hop cut from BBY Goyard. The respected young Maryland rapper has been developing his unique style for some time, and "Backin' It Up" is a seriously infectious little slice of personality. 

Lifted from his forthcoming mixtape, the track sits well alongside an official video directed by The Digggers. With a fun vocal hook and a beat that instantly makes you want to groove, "Backin' It Up" features BBY Goyard and some vivid graphics to leave you feeling wavy. 

Goyard says this is "just a fun pop song for anybody going through a Valentine's Day slump." 

Watch below... 

