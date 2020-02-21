BBY Goyard Drops Infectious New Single "Backin' It Up"

Popping off via Ultra Music this week is the slick new pop meets hip-hop cut from BBY Goyard. The respected young Maryland rapper has been developing his unique style for some time, and "Backin' It Up" is a seriously infectious little slice of personality.

Lifted from his forthcoming mixtape, the track sits well alongside an official video directed by The Digggers. With a fun vocal hook and a beat that instantly makes you want to groove, "Backin' It Up" features BBY Goyard and some vivid graphics to leave you feeling wavy.

Goyard says this is "just a fun pop song for anybody going through a Valentine's Day slump."

Watch below...