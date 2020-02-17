Charlotte De Witte, Amelie Lens, The 1975 Among Top Festival Touring Acts In 2019

Charlotte Marie Wyants

Festicket has released their study of the DJs and bands that played the most festivals over the course of 2019. The 1975, hot off of a new album in 2018 A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, and seemingly onto the next album cycle, topped the list of bands touring in the Festicket database of over 1,200 festivals. Amelie Lens & Charlotte De Witte, the Belgian techno superstars, were each in the top five among DJs.

Lost Frequencies (what, why???) topped the performing DJs and artists in total with 49 festival gigs. This is why people get mad at promoters for their lineups. Lost Frequencies ended up playing in 21 countries on three continents.

Charlotte De Witte came in second with 39 festivals, with Amelie Lens at 28. Europe and Asia clearly dominated this list as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were third with 30 gigs, while Martin Garrix at 26 slotted in at fifth.

The 1975 top the hardest touring live acts at 44 gigs, but we will see if that continues after Matt Healy declared they are only playing gender balanced lineups. It is the right step and may cost them some money in the short-term, but it will be good in the long term. Others in the top 5 include Lizzo and Foals.

via Festicket

Top performing festival DJs:

Lost Frequencies - 49

Charlotte de Witte - 39

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - 30

Amelie Lens - 28

Martin Garrix - 26

Top performing festival live acts:

The 1975 - 44

Fontaines DC - 38

Lizzo - 29

Foals - 28

The Cure - 27