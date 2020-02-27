Chrome Industries Unveils Spring/Summer 2020 Lookbook

Get a look at what Chrome Industries has to offer this spring and summer.

Chrome Industries has launched their spring/summer 2020 lookbook. The new collection of items gets you longing for good weather and the great outdoors.

In the lookbook are loads of new clothing, outdoor gear and more. There is everything from surfing equipment, to bags, shirts and shorts. Below is a selection of the some of the items available.

Packable Daypack - An ultralight packable daypack made with ripstop nylon. The zippered interior pocket doubles as stuff bag, also features a zippered exterior pocket and stretch water bottle pockets.

Union Short 2.0 - Chrome's classic, water resistant, durable 4-way stretch city short - updated with an extra back pocket, more reflective hits and a full zip wallet pocket.

Cully Crew sweatshirt - Get in the crew with Chrome's new wool blend. The performance of merino and convenience of a poly blend.

Women's Madrona 5-Pocket Pant - Classic workpant looks with a cotton blend that stretches when and where you need it.

Elston Packable Windshell - A packable wind shell that's ready for anything. Built from wrinkle resistant poly with water/wind resistance, it packs into its own front pocket.

Barrage Cargo Backpack - A compact rolltop with versatile cargo net compression system and iconic seatbelt buckle on the front.