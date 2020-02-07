Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats Release New Album 'Unlocked'

Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats made the album in 24 hours for an episode of The Cave.

Denzel Curry is flying right now Will Fenwick

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats have released a short new album together titled Unlocked.

The album was recorded over a 24 appearance on Kenny Beats’ video series The Cave, where various artists come to his studio and make music over whatever Kenny Beats makes at the time. A short film was shown in theaters and put online documenting what went down in The Cave with a trippy, animated twist.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As Kenny Beats says, “don’t overthink shit” so listen to this without overthinking. There are various samples from TV shows and others talking as Denzel Curry goes in over Kenny Beats' handiwork. Considering all of this was all put together in 24 hours, it is quite impressive to see them work so well and efficiently. This is an album that embodies the expression, “work smarter, not harder.” Curry is at times quite angry and even dons the DMX growl on “DIET_” for extra emphasis. No two beats are the same and Curry adapts his flow to make the best track time.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It is eight songs and 17 minutes, so you can consume this in the time you eat breakfast today.

Denzel Curry released his latest album ZUU in 2019.

Watch the video above and stream the full project now below. Get your copy here.