Disclosure Mark Return With New Disco, Afro-Beats Sample-Heavy EP 'Ecstasy'

Disclosure announced an official return earlier in the week and proceeded to release a new single each day this week. They have capped off quite the eventful week for them (and around the world) by collating all of the songs, plus a new one, into an EP Ecstasy.

The EP listens in order of how they were released, finishing off with the deep and thumping track “Get Close” that sounds like a loose single from their previous projects. The EP opens with the title track that introduces disco with a sample by Aquarium Dream “Fantasy” leading the track. That trend continues as they sample Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt on “Tondo,” Boz Scaggs on “Expressing What Matters” and Niger-based band Etran Finatawa on “Etran.” They rely heavily on the samples with some drums around them.

The new EP is out now and you can read a track-by-track breakdown provided by the duo about this project. There isn’t word about an album, but five new songs should keep people happy. Stream below and get your copy here.

Disclosure Ecstasy, Track-By-Track:

1. “Ecstasy”

This song came into existence early 2019 during a writing session at Guy’s house in London. We were curiously chopping up samples from various 70s disco and soul records when suddenly, “Fantasy” by Aquarium Dream gave us the exact thing we were searching for. This song is made entirely to get a human being to their feet and directly to the dance floor.

2. “Tondo”

Over the past few years, we have been exploring more and more African genres of music. This specific track samples the great Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt. If this track is anything, it’s fast, punchy & above all... fun..

3. “Expressing What Matters”

This track samples the legendary song ‘Lowdown’ by Boz Scaggs. We really wanted to try and focus in on those wonderful backing vocals that permeate through the original and give it such soul. They ended up becoming the focal point of the entire track… being chopped and skewed to their limit. The whole thing was one big audio science experiment for us.”

4. “Etran”

The bulk of the song samples Niger-based band Etran Finatawa. With this track we are exploring an idea...How far can we take a sound that is somewhere in the realm of house music, until it morphs into a whole new being? Colliding genres together in a mash of pulsating, repeating rhythms and tones...this is the furthest we have ever taken that idea.

5. “Get Close"

Years ago we wrote a song called "Get Close" that never saw the light of day. We aren’t usually ones to go back to an old idea after so long, but we never got that hook out of our heads.