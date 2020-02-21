Erica Synths Opens Pre-order For Syntrx Analog Synth

Collaboration between Erica Synths and engineers from Riga Technical University results in a new kind of user interface that inspires users to explore the sonic universe
Author:
Publish date:

Leading modular synth maker Erica Synths announces that it has opened pre-ordering for its new SYNTRX all-analog synthesizer. SYNTRX, which features three highly accurate VCOs and an inspiring new digitally controlled analog patch/mixer matrix, will begin shipping to customers in April on a first-come, first-served basis. Using the legendary Synthi AKS as inspiration, the SYNTRX is build to challenge conventional synthesis and encourage users to explore a unique sonic landscape. 

Syntrx

SYNTRX is an all-analog synthesizer developed from scratch. Following are features and specifications:

  • 3 highly accurate VCOs that track great over 8 octaves
  • Octave switch for the VCO1
  • Sync option for the VCO2
  • Noise generator with “color” filter
  • Resonant VCF
  • Ring modulator
  • Spring reverb
  • ASR/AD looping envelope generator
  • Joystick controller
  • Input amplifier with adjustable gain
  • 3 VCAs
  • Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock
  • Output signal filter
  • Mechanical CV/audio signal level indicator
  • MIDI In and MIDI Thru
  • Built-in speakers
  • Dimensions: 309mm x 457mm x 115mm (with the joystick in center position)
  • Weight: 4.05 kg

The SYNTRX will begin shipping around April 29th and cost around €2500. Pre-order yours here

Related Content