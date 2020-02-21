Erica Synths Opens Pre-order For Syntrx Analog Synth
Collaboration between Erica Synths and engineers from Riga Technical University results in a new kind of user interface that inspires users to explore the sonic universe
Leading modular synth maker Erica Synths announces that it has opened pre-ordering for its new SYNTRX all-analog synthesizer. SYNTRX, which features three highly accurate VCOs and an inspiring new digitally controlled analog patch/mixer matrix, will begin shipping to customers in April on a first-come, first-served basis. Using the legendary Synthi AKS as inspiration, the SYNTRX is build to challenge conventional synthesis and encourage users to explore a unique sonic landscape.
SYNTRX is an all-analog synthesizer developed from scratch. Following are features and specifications:
- 3 highly accurate VCOs that track great over 8 octaves
- Octave switch for the VCO1
- Sync option for the VCO2
- Noise generator with “color” filter
- Resonant VCF
- Ring modulator
- Spring reverb
- ASR/AD looping envelope generator
- Joystick controller
- Input amplifier with adjustable gain
- 3 VCAs
- Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock
- Output signal filter
- Mechanical CV/audio signal level indicator
- MIDI In and MIDI Thru
- Built-in speakers
- Dimensions: 309mm x 457mm x 115mm (with the joystick in center position)
- Weight: 4.05 kg
The SYNTRX will begin shipping around April 29th and cost around €2500. Pre-order yours here.