Erica Synths Opens Pre-order For Syntrx Analog Synth

Collaboration between Erica Synths and engineers from Riga Technical University results in a new kind of user interface that inspires users to explore the sonic universe

Leading modular synth maker Erica Synths announces that it has opened pre-ordering for its new SYNTRX all-analog synthesizer. SYNTRX, which features three highly accurate VCOs and an inspiring new digitally controlled analog patch/mixer matrix, will begin shipping to customers in April on a first-come, first-served basis. Using the legendary Synthi AKS as inspiration, the SYNTRX is build to challenge conventional synthesis and encourage users to explore a unique sonic landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

SYNTRX is an all-analog synthesizer developed from scratch. Following are features and specifications:

3 highly accurate VCOs that track great over 8 octaves

Octave switch for the VCO1

Sync option for the VCO2

Noise generator with “color” filter

Resonant VCF

Ring modulator

Spring reverb

ASR/AD looping envelope generator

Joystick controller

Input amplifier with adjustable gain

3 VCAs

Sample & Hold circuit with an individual clock

Output signal filter

Mechanical CV/audio signal level indicator

MIDI In and MIDI Thru

Built-in speakers

Dimensions: 309mm x 457mm x 115mm (with the joystick in center position)

Weight: 4.05 kg

The SYNTRX will begin shipping around April 29th and cost around €2500. Pre-order yours here.