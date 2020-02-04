Just Another Night In LA… 2020 Grammy Edition

Sunday night normally means a night of settling down for some "Netflix and chill," prepping lunches for the coming week or pampering yourselves with relaxing routines and rituals, before the work week begins, but NOT on GRAMMY SUNDAY…

On this particular night, the city of Los Angeles was buzzing with Grammy pre and afterparties all over town. We were fortunate enough to be invited by our friends over at Falcon Publicity to the annual Mack Sennett Electronic Dance Afterparty.

Mack Sennett Studios, before the Electronic Afterparty 2020 begins... photo courtesy of Mack Sennett Studios

For those of you that don’t know, Mack Sennett Studios is the legendary studio located in the Silver Lake area, where some of the greatest photo shoots, movies and music videos were and still are being filmed. For Grammy Sunday it would become a sanctuary of some amazing music delivered by four Grammy nominees and a few other beloved DJs and producers.

After getting checked in we entered the palatial space and were immediately greeted by statuesque and gorgeous walking, talking autograph books along with some fluffy loofah girls. It’s kind of hard to put it all into words so let these pictures do the talking.

Kicking off the night on the decks was Rick Trainor who started off the festivities with a pump-n-jump set of beats which quickly got the party's simmer to a sizzle.

Shortly after, the studio space came alive with music from Mattia Vitale of Meduza, nominated in the "Best Dance Recording" with their smash single, "Piece Of Your Heart," and we couldn't help but break a sweat on the dance floor.

As the night progressed, so did the music as "Best Dance/Electronic Album" nominee Apparat brought a drum n' bass drippy set of ambient haunting tracks delivered on a skillet of beats that kept us grooving as we made our way through the party. I was happy to see this artist, as I've loved "Dawan" since its release back in 2019.

At the peak of the evening, the music stopped and a voice came on over the speakers recounting one of our city's greatest losses, Kobe Bryant, who had tragically lost his life along with his 13 year old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter accident earlier the same day. The whole studio went silent for a long moment out of love and respect, as the massive backdrop behind the DJ booth lit up with a photo of the legendary Black Mamba.

After a moment of remembrance, another Grammy nominee for "Best Dance/Electronic Album," Tycho, stepped up to deliver more audible delicacies designed to keep the hundreds of post-Grammy patrons dancing non-stop as the drinks continued to pour.

Wished this was a live Tycho performance but happy to get a DJ set. photo by: rich kim / blink of an i

Drinks weren't the only thing being offered to guests as CBD samplers and goodie bags from Bliss Molecules and Quanta CBD were on site for all to enjoy. I have to admit, my arm was throbbing from photographing a Grammy pre-party 2 nights prior and with a couple of drops from Bliss Molecules, I was able to keep on keeping on without any pain.

Bliss Molecules and Quanta CBD delivering the pain relief...

Just when you thought the night couldn't get any better, Bonobo, another "Best Dance Recording" Grammy nominee for "Linked," stealthily took over the decks to close out the night with a sexily sophisticated set that kept everyone dancing until the lights turned on.

For a select and lucky few, the Mack Sennett Speakeasy was available for entry if you had the coveted red wristband. Deep down below the towering studio above, a cozy private lounge hosted by a Jack Daniel's only bar, came to life with the infectiously groovy sounds of Bob Moses and Jon George of RÜFÜS DU SOL.

We even bumped into one of our favorite KCRW personalities Raul Campos...

Talk about bumping into favorites! The night was filled with seeing friends galore as we rubbed shoulders with Pete Lorimer with Mack Sennett owner, Jesse Rogg, 2018 Grammy winner and dear friend to BPM and Magnetic Magazine, Dennis White p/k/a "Latroit," 2019 Grammy nominated TOKiMONSTA, House music favorite DJ Jay-J, Marie Clausen of Ninja Tune, legendary PR maven (and our favorite gal) Alexandra Greenberg with Coco Tigler, Mau5trap artist Sian and many more... peep the gallery below.

All in all the night was a flurry of deliciously crafted cocktails, the best in Grammy nominated dance artists and just another night in Los Angeles...

Click here to see the full gallery of images!