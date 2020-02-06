Fight The Fake DJs In A New Video Game Ghosts'n DJs

via Ghosts'n DJs

Ever wanted to fight the fake DJs in electronic music? Maybe not physically fight, but fight it in other ways? Now there is a computer game that lets you take on Devil Goata, Paul Douchebag, Paris Sheraton, Steve Karaoki and Pete Bullshit.

Titled Ghosts’n DJs the game from Dr. Kucho was inspired by the classic arcade hit Ghosts’n Goblins for a different look at dance music. The game features deadmau5 as you try and take on a scene dominated by fakers and big wads of cash. The game says it takes place in “a parallel universe in which the music scene is being dominated by fake artists and DJ’s,” though that sounds like reality to me.

Over the course of three stages, you will have to fight five different enemies: Devil Goata, Paul Douchebag, Paris Sheraton, Steve Karaoki and Pete Bullshit, who are the people you think they are. You are equipped with 4 regular weapons + deadmau5 head as armor and super weapon. There are 4 levels of difficulty for beginners and ultra hardcore players.

Is this game outrageous? Absolutely, but it can be some good cathartic fun at the expense of others if you are mad at the industry.

It is out on Steam today for free or a charitable donation.