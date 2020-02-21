GLXY Tease New LP "With She Sings For Me" ft. DRS

Drum and bass duo GLXY has been cooking up their brand new LP Research & Development and it's now due to drop on Shogun Audio for 2020. From newcomers to household names, they've spent the last five years making a place for themselves within the drum & bass world and dance music fans will be accustomed to their signature. And their forthcoming LP is spearheaded through their brand new single with DRS. Named after the subject which brought the two together (a university chemistry degree), the album is their biggest body of work to date. "She Sings for Me" is an introduction of what’s to come, oozing with the GLXY sound which has made them a pivotal part of the Shogun catalog. Grab it here.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website