Hex Launching New Carry-On Suitcase With Wireless Charging

Easily charge your phone on the go with this new suitcase from HEX.

Travel bag and phone case company HEX has launched their newest bag. The Wireless Carry-On suitcase from HEX features patent-pending wireless charging, Hinomoto Lisof® wheels, Makrolon poly shell and more.

This suitcase combines the durable quality of HEX suitcases with the ability to charge your phone from the top of the shell. This means you simply set your smart phone on the integrated charging plate (built right into the top of your suitcase) and then your phone is being charged completely wirelessly. The Power Bank Battery is TSA, FAA, UN/DOT 38.3 compliant to fly in the cabin.

Other features include the Makrolon Polycarbonate Shell, Hinomoto Lisof® Silent-Run Wheels, YKK’s EYL abrasion-resistant zippers, a modular packing pod system, and premium metal hardware throughout, among other features.

You can get it on Kickstarter now for $299 with limited early bird pricing of $279. See the video about the bag below.