Learn How mau5trap’s Rinzen Perfects His Mixes In This Point Blank Techno Masterclass

Pulling back the curtain on the Ableton Live project file for "Torus," Rinzen begins by sharing how he typically starts writing a new track, his tested methods for getting ideas down and his processes as a music producer

Point Blank are back with another track breakdown, this time delving into the magic behind mau5trap signee Rinzen’s weighty collaboration with Marbs and Evan Casey, "Torus."

Whilst stopping over in London to play a string of shows including Creamfields Festival, Village Underground’s mau5trap party and more, Rinzen swung by the Point Blank studios to give a masterclass on his production techniques. The LA native is best known for his combination of cinematic sound design with forward-thinking, melodic techno production. What he creates is otherworldly and inspiring and consistently keeps crowds glued to the dancefloor. Since 2017 he’s released on the EDM giant deadmau5’s imprint, as well as underground European labels like Steyoyoke and Chapter 24 Records and continues to debut at festivals worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out the video with Rinzen now and don’t forget, you can learn about all of the techniques demonstrated here with Point Blank’s production classes in London.

Pulling back the curtain on the Ableton Live project file for "Torus," Rinzen begins by sharing how he typically starts writing a new track, his tested methods for getting ideas down and his processes as a music producer. He shows exactly how he makes his drums pop and sparkle so brightly delving into his go-to plugins, drum bussing techniques and more before showing the meticulous processing and EQing methods he uses to make his mixes sound so impressively tight.