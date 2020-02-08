In Conversation: Avision [Ellum/Hardgroove]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Electronic music and New York have a special relationship that runs deep. Real deep. The city has given birth to so many influential clubs and parties, that you'd almost be forgiven for forgetting about Chicago. For NY artist Avision, it's a similar story. Although music was always a big thing for him, his family ties to the New York house and techno scene, through his cousin Victor Calderone, helped inspire him to get in the game and become a successful artist himself. Over the past few years, his name has become a staple in the scene, with releases on labels like Ben Sims' Hardgroove, and more recently Maceo Plex's Ellum. In our chat, we discuss growing up with a mentor like his uncle, life in New York, and of course, pizza.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.