Jacques Greene Releases 'Dawn Chorus' Deluxe Album With Remixes From Ciel, Lunice, Big Miz & More

Mathieu Fortin

Jacques Greene has released the deluxe edition of his 2019 album Dawn Chorus. The deluxe edition includes the original album tracks and loads of remixes by the likes of Lunice, Big Miz, CFCF, Ciel and others.

The remixes each offer a little something different on the brilliant album. Fort Romeau takes “Night Service” deeper into the night. Lunice adds some more drums and a playful melody to “Drop Location.” Nathan Micay brings “Do It Without You” to a classic 90’s rave to, speeding up the record for some quick moves on the dancefloor. JD Twitch adds a searing electric guitar to his rendition of “Fore Love,” which takes some time to get used to. Ciel adds some frenetic breakbeats and jungle, while also slowing things down for moments of bliss.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You can stream the full record below, get your copy here and revisit the original album now.