The Bristol producer and Way Out West member is returning with a new album out in May.

Jody Wisternoff

Jody Wisternoff has announced his first solo album in eight years titled Nightwhisper. This comes after his 2012 solo debut Trails We Blaze. He has released the title track -- a collaboration with James Grant.

The Way Out West member became an important part of the 90’s electronic revolution in the UK, releasing their debut, self-titled album in 1997, following that up with LPs in 2001, Don’t Look Now in 2004, We Love Machine in 2009 and their latest in 2017.

He has turned into an invaluable member of Anjunadeep, often working to mix their compilations, providing remixes for big label tracks and helping to guide the imprint over the past decade.

Now he is back with a new solo album Nightwhisper that came together after the death of his father.

“It was a time of conflicting emotions for me,” says Wisternoff in a statement. “I suddenly found myself appreciating the simpler things in life in a way that I had never done before, but on an equal note also questioning mortality on a level that is only possible after the passing of a family member.”

Nightwhisper will be released on May 1 via Anjunadeep. Pre-order the LP here and see the tracklist below.

Nightwhisper Tracklist

1. Jody Wisternoff - Morning U

2. Jody Wisternoff & James Grant - Nightwhisper

3. Jody Wisternoff - Here To Stay

4. Jody Wisternoff - Emochine

5. Jody Wisternoff feat. Rondo Mo - Lately

6. Jody Wisternoff - Story Of Light

7. Jody Wisternoff & James Grant feat. Jinadu - Blue Space

8. Jody Wisternoff feat. Mimi Page - For Those We Knew

9. Jody Wisternoff feat. Jinadu - Something Real

10. Jody Wisternoff - Andromeda

11. Jody Wisternoff feat. Christian Burns - The Spark

12. Jody Wisternoff - Reverie