John Digweed Announces New 4-CD Compilation Album 'Quattro'

45 exclusive tracks can be yours soon in this album compiled by John Digweed.

John Digweed Dan Reid

John Digweed has announced a new four-CD compilation album titled Quattro that compiles 45 tracks in total. Quattro is the new stylistically diverse 4xCD album curated and mixed by John Digweed, featuring music by others on Bedrock and plenty of new music by him with Nick Muir.

The 45 songs and remixes are all exclusive to this album, so expect hours of new music. This took nine months to put together.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Each CD has a different tone and sound to them. Soundscape brings a “diverse array of ambient, downtempo and cinematic vibes,” while Tempo combines a “futuristic blend of atmospheric breaks, deep techno and hypnotic house.” Redux ups the ante a bit with a “combination of deep house, nu-disco, melodic techno and acid,” before ending with Juxtaposition with experimental ambient compositions and widescreen dub from Nick Muir and John Digweed.

Quattro will be released in 4xCD / 5x12” Vinyl / digital download & streaming on April 10. Pre-order here.

QUATTRO

DISC-01: SOUNDSCAPE

01. John Digweed & Nick Muir - Steady State

02. Hannes Bieger Feat. Francesca Lombardo - A Million Souls - Dub

03. Cypherpunx + Luke Brancaccio - Sore Lullaby - Reprise

04. Moniker - Razlog Valley

05. Knives Out - Sugarcoat - Sasha Ambient Remix

06. DJ Samer - Free Your Mind

07. Cypherpunx + Luke Brancaccio - Tears+Lies - Reprise

08. Miles Atmospheric - Andromeda - Ambient Mix

09. Bedrock - Heaven Scent - Marc Romboy & Miki Kekenj Rework

10. Miles Atmospheric - Orbis Alius - Beatless Drifting Mix

11. Luke Brancaccio, Gai Barone & Kiki Cave - Monsters

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

DISC-02: TEMPO

1. London Acid - Siren Eyes

2. DJ Sadie - Pulse

3. Buraki -Bangalore

4. London Acid - Hell Rush

5. Charlie Tear Pres. Model 10 - Dub 7

6. Barry Jamieson - Synth Gate

7. DJ Sadie - Hypnoticka

8. Miles Atmospheric - Septa

9. Satoshi Fumi - Manis

10. Lopezhouse - The Arrival

11. Jamie Stevens - Rancho

DISC-03: REDUX

01. Randall Jones - Lucky Groove - Halo Varga Remix

02. John Digweed & Nick Muir - Steady State - Mordisco Remix

03. John Digweed & Nick Muir - Bilder - Zoo Brazil Remix

04. Pindrop - Madhouse - Ruede Hagelstein Remix

05. Quivver - One Darker - Namito's One Deeper Remix

06. JD/NM/GJ - Trezzz - Raxon Remix

07. Tom Mangan - Chutney - Robert Babicz 303 Remix

08. Booka Shade -Rosebud - John Digweed & Nick Muir Remix

09. Science Dept. - Persuasion - Danny Howells XX Retouch

10. Gabriel Ananda, John Digweed & Nick Muir - Tachyon Dream - Quivver Remix

11. King Unique - 2000000 Suns - Monkey Safari Remix

DISC-04: JUXTAPOSITION by John Digweed & Nick Muir

01. Windmill Hill

02. Stems & Beams

03. Lights Out

04. Contrafact

05. It From Bit

06. Beacon

07. Cover Me

08. E.X.P.

09. Psychism

10. Open To Close

11. With You

12. Bloodstone