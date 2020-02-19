John Digweed Announces New 4-CD Compilation Album 'Quattro'
John Digweed has announced a new four-CD compilation album titled Quattro that compiles 45 tracks in total. Quattro is the new stylistically diverse 4xCD album curated and mixed by John Digweed, featuring music by others on Bedrock and plenty of new music by him with Nick Muir.
The 45 songs and remixes are all exclusive to this album, so expect hours of new music. This took nine months to put together.
Each CD has a different tone and sound to them. Soundscape brings a “diverse array of ambient, downtempo and cinematic vibes,” while Tempo combines a “futuristic blend of atmospheric breaks, deep techno and hypnotic house.” Redux ups the ante a bit with a “combination of deep house, nu-disco, melodic techno and acid,” before ending with Juxtaposition with experimental ambient compositions and widescreen dub from Nick Muir and John Digweed.
Quattro will be released in 4xCD / 5x12” Vinyl / digital download & streaming on April 10. Pre-order here.
QUATTRO
DISC-01: SOUNDSCAPE
01. John Digweed & Nick Muir - Steady State
02. Hannes Bieger Feat. Francesca Lombardo - A Million Souls - Dub
03. Cypherpunx + Luke Brancaccio - Sore Lullaby - Reprise
04. Moniker - Razlog Valley
05. Knives Out - Sugarcoat - Sasha Ambient Remix
06. DJ Samer - Free Your Mind
07. Cypherpunx + Luke Brancaccio - Tears+Lies - Reprise
08. Miles Atmospheric - Andromeda - Ambient Mix
09. Bedrock - Heaven Scent - Marc Romboy & Miki Kekenj Rework
10. Miles Atmospheric - Orbis Alius - Beatless Drifting Mix
11. Luke Brancaccio, Gai Barone & Kiki Cave - Monsters
DISC-02: TEMPO
1. London Acid - Siren Eyes
2. DJ Sadie - Pulse
3. Buraki -Bangalore
4. London Acid - Hell Rush
5. Charlie Tear Pres. Model 10 - Dub 7
6. Barry Jamieson - Synth Gate
7. DJ Sadie - Hypnoticka
8. Miles Atmospheric - Septa
9. Satoshi Fumi - Manis
10. Lopezhouse - The Arrival
11. Jamie Stevens - Rancho
DISC-03: REDUX
01. Randall Jones - Lucky Groove - Halo Varga Remix
02. John Digweed & Nick Muir - Steady State - Mordisco Remix
03. John Digweed & Nick Muir - Bilder - Zoo Brazil Remix
04. Pindrop - Madhouse - Ruede Hagelstein Remix
05. Quivver - One Darker - Namito's One Deeper Remix
06. JD/NM/GJ - Trezzz - Raxon Remix
07. Tom Mangan - Chutney - Robert Babicz 303 Remix
08. Booka Shade -Rosebud - John Digweed & Nick Muir Remix
09. Science Dept. - Persuasion - Danny Howells XX Retouch
10. Gabriel Ananda, John Digweed & Nick Muir - Tachyon Dream - Quivver Remix
11. King Unique - 2000000 Suns - Monkey Safari Remix
DISC-04: JUXTAPOSITION by John Digweed & Nick Muir
01. Windmill Hill
02. Stems & Beams
03. Lights Out
04. Contrafact
05. It From Bit
06. Beacon
07. Cover Me
08. E.X.P.
09. Psychism
10. Open To Close
11. With You
12. Bloodstone