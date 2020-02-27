Just Announced: BLOND:ISH & Chaim - Open Air on April 4th (Los Angeles)

This coming Saturday, April 4th, productions team, Stranger Than along with INMO will be bringing you BLOND:ISH and Chaim for an early Spring outdoor affair that'll be taking place in an undisclosed location in Downtown L.A. at a brand-new, virgin venue. Dead-Tones along with a live performance by Juan Hansen will be entertaining the attendees as well with their own brand of hazy, downtown dance music.

Once a duo, BLOND:ISH now consists solely of remaining member, Vivie-Ann Bakos who's taken the name proudly and set sail across the world spreading good times with her quality DJ sets and her fun-loving attitude playing everywhere from Warung in Brazil to Tomorrowland in Belgium. Expect nothing but a proper set in sun-soaked downtown from this trailblazer who's given birth to the "sustainable raving" movement.

