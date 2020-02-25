Kelly Lee Owens Announces New Album 'Inner Song,' Shares Single "Melt!"

Kelly Lee Owens will release her sophomore album in May on Smalltown Supersound.

Kim Hiorthøy

Producer/musician Kelly Lee Owens has announced her second album Inner Song. To help push the album, she has released the first single “Melt!”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new LP explores the struggles she has faced over past several years, while “exploring personal pain while embracing the beauty of the natural world,” according to a press release.

Inner Song came out of what Owens describes as "the hardest three years of my life. My creative life and everything I'd worked for up to that point was deeply impacted. I wasn't sure if I could make anything anymore, and it took quite a lot of courage to get to a point where I could create again." The title of the album, borrowed from free-jazz maestro Alan Silva's 1972 opus, “really reflects what it felt like to make this record. I did a lot of inner work in the past few years, and this is a true reflection of that."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Inner Song follows her 2017, heralded self-titled debut and a slew of remixes and other collaborations like the beautiful “Luminous Spaces” with Jon Hopkins.

Inner Song will be released on May 1 via Smalltown Supersound. Pre-order the album here.

Kelly Lee Owens is going on tour across Europe and the UK this spring and summer. Check out the dates on her website.

Inner Song Tracklist:

1. Arpeggi

2. On

3. Melt!

4. Re-Wild

5. Jeanette

6. L.I.N.E.

7. Corner Of My Sky

8. Night

9. Flow

10. Wake-Up