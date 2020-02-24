Kraftwerk To Celebrate 50 Years With 3-D Summer North America Tour
50 years is a damn long time. That is how long German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have been around in the business. Most musicians are lucky enough to have a 5-year career, but 50 is almost unheard of. Kraftwerk are celebrating 50 years in 2020 and are coming to North America for a large Kraftwerk 3-D tour.
The 27-date tour will kick off on June 19 at the Moore Theater in Seattle. They will take the tour across North America hitting large indoor venues and outdoor amphitheaters in Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Austin, Boston and elsewhere.
Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, February 27 at 10am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 27 at 9am local time. Get more info on the band’s website.
Kraftwerk Tour Dates:
June 19: Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
June 20: Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
June 21: Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
June 23: San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 24: Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
June 25: San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
June 27: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
June 29: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 1: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
July 2: Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
July 5: New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
July 7: Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
July 8: Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
July 9: Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
July 11: Washington, DC @ The Anthem
July 18: New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
July 20: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
July 21: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
July 22: Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
July 24: Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 25: Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater
July 26: Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 27: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
July 28: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
July 30: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
July 31: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
August 1: Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival