Kraftwerk To Celebrate 50 Years With 3-D Summer North America Tour

Peter Boettcher

50 years is a damn long time. That is how long German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have been around in the business. Most musicians are lucky enough to have a 5-year career, but 50 is almost unheard of. Kraftwerk are celebrating 50 years in 2020 and are coming to North America for a large Kraftwerk 3-D tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 27-date tour will kick off on June 19 at the Moore Theater in Seattle. They will take the tour across North America hitting large indoor venues and outdoor amphitheaters in Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Austin, Boston and elsewhere.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, February 27 at 10am local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 27 at 9am local time. Get more info on the band’s website.

Kraftwerk Tour Dates:

June 19: Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

June 20: Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 21: Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

June 23: San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 24: Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

June 25: San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

June 27: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

June 29: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 1: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

July 2: Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

July 5: New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

July 7: Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

July 8: Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

July 9: Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

July 11: Washington, DC @ The Anthem

July 18: New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

July 20: Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

July 21: Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

July 22: Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

July 24: Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 25: Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater

July 26: Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 27: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

July 28: Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

July 30: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

July 31: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

August 1: Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival