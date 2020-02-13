From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers: New Exhibit On Electronic Music's History Coming To London

A new museum exhibit is coming to London at The Design Museum this spring and summer that chronicles the history of electronic music from its genesis in Detroit, New York and Chicago to the world in Berlin, Paris and the UK. Titled “From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers,” the exhibit will feature 400 objects, plus visuals, fashion, gear and much more.

It will also feature the likes of Detroit techno legends Jeff Mills and Richie Hawtin, Haçienda designer Ben Kelly and the extreme visual world created by Weirdcore for Aphex Twin’s “Collapse.” You will also see work from pioneers like Daphne Oram and the seminal BBC Radiophonic Workshop.

Fans will be able to explore the 50 year career of Kraftwerk with a half-hour long 3D show. Attendees will also be able to step into the visual world of The Chemical Brothers for one of their legendary live shows, as visuals and lights interact to create a new three-dimensional experience by Smith & Lyall – featuring Grammy Award-winning track “Got to Keep On.”

Laurent Garnier is sound tracking this exhibit, just like he did the museum exhibit in Paris about Daft Punk & electronic music (which was excellent, having went). This exhibit will be similar to that one.

The exhibit will open on April 1 at the design museum and will be available to view until July 26. It will be open late Fridays and Saturday for a true rave atmosphere. It will be free to members or cost £16/£18 for others. Get more information and tickets here.