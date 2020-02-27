Lights Out Premiere: FBK - I'll Sit Back (Len Faki Hardspace Mix)

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from two of the most powerful names in techno. Taken from a three-track remix EP, German icon Len Faki gives FBK's I'll Sit Back his signature Hardspace mix, which adds a tougher, more DJ-tool orientated take on the original track. Len is a master at creating hard-hitting techno that retains a groove like no other, and his remix of I'll Sit Back is no exception. Each element is perfectly placed in the mix, and all work together to create a perfectly crafted club weapon. Something he's perfected over his 20+ year career. Len's remix of I'll Sit Back will be released on February 28th.

Track: I'll Sit Back (Len Faki Hardspace Mix)

Artist: FBK

Label: Rekids

Format: Vinyl & Digital

Release Date: 2-28-2020