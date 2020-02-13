Lights Out Premiere: Hellix - Liquid (Pfirter Remix) [Aerobik]
A rolling percussive remix from one of techno's finest in Pfirter.
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from the mighty Pfirter. Here, he lends his talents to remixing Polish artist Hellix's "Liquid," and in typical Pfirter fashion, creates a rolling percussive masterpiece. Lush atmospheres swirl throughout the track, as the chugging drums drive the track forward and keep the energy consistent. This is a prime record for a sunrise set. Pfirter's remix of Hellix will be available on February 21 via the Swiss techno label Aerobik.
Track: Liquid (Pfirter Remix)
Artist: Hellix
Label: Aerobik
Format: Digital
Release Date: 2-21-2020