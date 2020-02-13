Lights Out Premiere: Hellix - Liquid (Pfirter Remix) [Aerobik]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from the mighty Pfirter. Here, he lends his talents to remixing Polish artist Hellix's "Liquid," and in typical Pfirter fashion, creates a rolling percussive masterpiece. Lush atmospheres swirl throughout the track, as the chugging drums drive the track forward and keep the energy consistent. This is a prime record for a sunrise set. Pfirter's remix of Hellix will be available on February 21 via the Swiss techno label Aerobik.

Track: Liquid (Pfirter Remix)

Artist: Hellix

Label: Aerobik

Format: Digital

Release Date: 2-21-2020