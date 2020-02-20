Lights Out Premiere: Moving Thoughts - Atol [System]
Premium heads down techno perfect for a late night club setting
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Dutch duo Moving Thoughts. Taken from their forthcoming EP on Mike Gervais's System imprint, 'Atol' is premium heads down techno perfect for a late night club setting. Minimal and grooving percussion weave in and out of the track as the lead sequence swells throughout. An eerie recording cuts through the dark and dense atmospheres, and tie everything together nicely. Atol will be available March 2nd via System Recordings. Pre-order here.
Track: Atol
Artist: Moving Thoughts
Label: System
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 3-2-2020