Magnetic Mix 077: Desna
New York City DJ DESNA has firmly established herself in the New York underground. With a firm grasp on modern techno, her sound acquires its textures from various textures in techno around the world. She launched an event series "Risky Business, which has done events in London, Brooklyn (she was a resident at Output), Mexico and elsewhere.
With our latest Magnetic Mix, DESNA goes all in on drums with some heavy tracks that span from underground techno, to house, tech house and everywhere in between.
“This podcast is very rhythmic inspired with thumping bass, percussion, breaks, and some melodic surprises. It's very journey driven with dark yet subtle intensity,” explains DESNA.
Tracklist:
1. Night Time Hawk - L.B. Dub Corp
2. Hypersonic - Carlo Ruetz
3. Repetition Pattern (Coyu Raw Mix) - Hioll
4. DIRTY - Sacha Robotti & Who is Hush
5. Arco Pitcairn - Ryan James Ford
6. The Truth - Hybrasil
7. Satellite - Manuel-M
8. Jugar (Sudo Remix) - DESNA
9. RAW - Sasha Robot & Who is Hush
10.Trip - Andre Kronert
11. Aritmetica - 2pole
12. Ode - Kevin Over
13. Heavy Heaven - Ermatik
14. The Outsiders - Christian Cambas
15. Get in feat. Kevin Knapp - Pan Pot, Kevin Knapp
16. Synchronicity - BEC
17. Your Experience - Loco & Jam
18. Higher State of Consciousness (Adana Twins Remix One) - Josh Wink