Magnetic Mix 077: Desna

DESNA goes all in on drums with this Magnetic Mix.

DESNA Chrissy Burdsall

New York City DJ DESNA has firmly established herself in the New York underground. With a firm grasp on modern techno, her sound acquires its textures from various textures in techno around the world. She launched an event series "Risky Business, which has done events in London, Brooklyn (she was a resident at Output), Mexico and elsewhere.

With our latest Magnetic Mix, DESNA goes all in on drums with some heavy tracks that span from underground techno, to house, tech house and everywhere in between.

“This podcast is very rhythmic inspired with thumping bass, percussion, breaks, and some melodic surprises. It's very journey driven with dark yet subtle intensity,” explains DESNA.

Tracklist:

1. Night Time Hawk - L.B. Dub Corp

2. Hypersonic - Carlo Ruetz

3. Repetition Pattern (Coyu Raw Mix) - Hioll

4. DIRTY - Sacha Robotti & Who is Hush

5. Arco Pitcairn - Ryan James Ford

6. The Truth - Hybrasil

7. Satellite - Manuel-M

8. Jugar (Sudo Remix) - DESNA

9. RAW - Sasha Robot & Who is Hush

10.Trip - Andre Kronert

11. Aritmetica - 2pole

12. Ode - Kevin Over

13. Heavy Heaven - Ermatik

14. The Outsiders - Christian Cambas

15. Get in feat. Kevin Knapp - Pan Pot, Kevin Knapp

16. Synchronicity - BEC

17. Your Experience - Loco & Jam

18. Higher State of Consciousness (Adana Twins Remix One) - Josh Wink