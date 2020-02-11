Magnetic Mix 078: Koldar

Koldar Zak Ormond

Foreign Language Records head Koldar is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. He launched first in a series of releases on new sub label Electric Ray with his edit of his track “Love U.” ProOne79 also steps up for a remix. Koldar brings some classic rave vibes on this record and channels that into his mix. It is UK nu-wave techno at its finest with plenty of 90’s rave-influenced tracks by the likes of Dusky, Special Request and others.

“I'm really excited to share this mix, it was one of my favorite ever to record! The collection of tracks is from artists/labels I am really digging at the moment and wanted show support for. A lot of the tracks reference the sounds I heard growing up partying in the north of the UK (as you can tell I, I love a squelching acid bass-line). There are a few original productions thrown in the mix as well. These are due out on some epic labels that I am really excited about: Frazor Campbell's Elliot Project and Berlin based DRED records.”

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Craig, Klauss – Repeat After Me (DJ Deep & Traumer Free Mind Remix)

2. Tracey – Metamorphosis

3. Koldar – You Don’t Know Me (Vocal Mix)

4. Josh Hussaney – Nostalgia (Dylan Forbes Remix)

5. Koldar – Lord Knows (Koldar’s Breaks Mix)

6. Special Request – Arse End Of The Moon

7. Koldar – Love U (Koldar’s Edit)

8. Dawl – Let’s Go

9. Paranoid London feat Josh Caffe – Starting Fights

10. Koldar – Brighter Days

11. Credit 00 – R You Ready 2 Jack

12. Hugo Massien – Twist & Turn

13. Dusky – Boris Borisson’s Trip To Morrisons

14. Koldar – Falling Hard For You

15. Brame & Hamo – Waves Reach

16. Koldar – Do Without You