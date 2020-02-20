Magnetic Mix 079: Black Square

Brighton DJ and producer Black Square drops in for a Magnetic Mix that takes you from Kendrick Lamar to Floating Points to Skee Mask and anywhere in between.

Brighton-based composer and producer Andrew Beaton works under the alias Black Square. He released his debut Black Square album Silent City in 2016 and has carried on releasing music since then. He set to release his next album Beggars Opera in April, but first will release a single “Coral Blues” featuring Lavelle tomorrow, February 21. The single also arrives with two dynamite remixes from Throwing Snow and Phaeleh.

With the new single out tomorrow and the album on the near horizon, we asked Beaton to make our next Magnetic Mix. This Magnetic Mix takes you from Kendrick Lamar to Floating Points to Skee Mask and anywhere in between.

“This mix draws on the influences and artists I was listening to at the time of making Beggars Opera,” explains Black Square. “Each song exemplifies some aspect of music creation, which I love and aspire to work into my own sound. It hopefully expresses my appreciation for music across the spectrum and will open up listeners to artists they haven’t heard before.”

Listen to the mix below and follow along with the tracklist.

1. Deft - For Sudden

2. Levelz - LVL 09

3. Kendrick Lamar - Swimming Pools (Drank)

4. Homemade Weapons - Tidal Track (VIP)

5. Skee Mask - Via Subs Mids

6. Baauer - One Touch (Ft Aluna George / Rae Sremmurd)

7. Lapalux - Rotted Arp (Ft. Louisahhh)

8. Flying Lotus - Zodiac Shit

9. Leon Vynehall - Movements (Chapter III)

10. Nils Frahm - Re

11. Marcel Dettmann & Ben Klock - Phantom Studies

12. Tessela - Hackney Parrot (Special Request VIP)

13. Floating Points - LesAlps

14. Clark - Butterfly Prowler

15. Overmono - Iii’s Front

16. Djrum - Sex

17. Martyn - Vancouver

18. Moderat - No.22

19. Mount Kimbie - Would Know

20. Objekt - The Goose That Got Away

21. Massive Attack - Paradise Circus