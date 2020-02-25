Magnetic Mix 080: Valya Kan

Valya Kan Shai Levy

This week, we are heading to Berlin for our new Magnetic Mix. Russian DJ and producer Valya Kan, currently based in Berlin, released her album Dust and Haze on Spencer Parker’s label Work Them Records in 2019 after some EPs over the previous two years. She brings a sophisticated take on deeper, melodic house music with some tougher notes of acid and techno.

This mix looks to channel that ethos with what she describes as a blend of “new and old music mixed mostly deep house and minimalistic techno with a bit of jungle and acidic notes.”

See the full tracklist below as you listen along.

Tracklist:

1. Fred P - Tracers

2. DS - The invisible Workings

3. Artefacts - Wanderings

4. Luciano - Mr. Chancleta

5. Markus Nikolai - Work Out

6. Julien Chaptal - Rusty Bicyclette

7. Tale Of Us & Ryan Crosson - Big Sins

8. ERP - Alsoran

9. Pépe - Palinka Hammer

10. Ryan James Ford - Tunic

11. Luigi Tozzi - Satyr

12. Absurde - Ogni Pensiero Vola

13. Carlota - Locus Error