Maribou State Next Up For Fabric Presents Compilation
Maribou State has been announced as the next artists on the fabric Presents compilation series. Their new mix covers a lot of ground with soul, disco, jazz, funk, house, jungle and electronica.
The English pair formatted the mix like a night out and the various levels and phases that entails.
“In this mix we wanted to create a world of music that in its entirety you wouldn’t expect to hear within the walls of fabric, but would reflect the hours spent before heading to the club; drinks at a friend’s house, the journey into London, traveling on the underground and the anticipation in the build-up beforehand,” explain Maribou State. “We captured and used a bunch of field recordings of us re-taking the journey to and from the club to help this narrative.”
fabric presents Maribou State will be out on CD and digital platforms with 14 of the full-length tracks selected for a double vinyl. fabric presents Maribou State will be released on March 27 and can be pre-ordered here. They will celebrate the compilation with a gig on March 29 at fabric.
Tracklist:
1. Intro
2. Stelvio Cipriani – Mary’s Theme*
3. Nick Hakim - Cuffed
4. North Downs - Settle Down*
5. Art Feynman - Slow Down*
6. Kutiman - Line 5*
7. Risco Connection - Ain’t No Stopping Us Now
8. Supersempfft - I See Stars*
9. Kiki Gyan - Disco Dancer
10. Nu Guinea - Je Vulesse*
11. Oriyin - Roll The Dice
12. Botany - Wednesday Night Oct 28 2015
13. Ekkehard Ehlers - Play John Cassavetes 2
14. jitwam - desires*
15. Julien Dyne - Hours feat. Ladi6*
16. Long Island Sound - I Still Love You*
17. Shire Tea - Hackney Birdwatch
18. Maribou State - Mother*
19. Radiohead - Reckoner (Maribou State Remix)*
20. Maribou State - Strange Habits feat. Yussef Dayes*
21. Shire Tea - Gentlemen’s Whistle Club*
22. Hailu Mergia - Yefikir Engurguro*
* - vinyl