Maribou State Next Up For Fabric Presents Compilation

The compilation will be paired with a show at Fabric at the end of March.

Maribou State Jimmy Mould

Maribou State has been announced as the next artists on the fabric Presents compilation series. Their new mix covers a lot of ground with soul, disco, jazz, funk, house, jungle and electronica.

The English pair formatted the mix like a night out and the various levels and phases that entails.

“In this mix we wanted to create a world of music that in its entirety you wouldn’t expect to hear within the walls of fabric, but would reflect the hours spent before heading to the club; drinks at a friend’s house, the journey into London, traveling on the underground and the anticipation in the build-up beforehand,” explain Maribou State. “We captured and used a bunch of field recordings of us re-taking the journey to and from the club to help this narrative.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

fabric presents Maribou State will be out on CD and digital platforms with 14 of the full-length tracks selected for a double vinyl. fabric presents Maribou State will be released on March 27 and can be pre-ordered here. They will celebrate the compilation with a gig on March 29 at fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Stelvio Cipriani – Mary’s Theme*

3. Nick Hakim - Cuffed

4. North Downs - Settle Down*

5. Art Feynman - Slow Down*

6. Kutiman - Line 5*

7. Risco Connection - Ain’t No Stopping Us Now

8. Supersempfft - I See Stars*

9. Kiki Gyan - Disco Dancer

10. Nu Guinea - Je Vulesse*

11. Oriyin - Roll The Dice

12. Botany - Wednesday Night Oct 28 2015

13. Ekkehard Ehlers - Play John Cassavetes 2

14. jitwam - desires*

15. Julien Dyne - Hours feat. Ladi6*

16. Long Island Sound - I Still Love You*

17. Shire Tea - Hackney Birdwatch

18. Maribou State - Mother*

19. Radiohead - Reckoner (Maribou State Remix)*

20. Maribou State - Strange Habits feat. Yussef Dayes*

21. Shire Tea - Gentlemen’s Whistle Club*

22. Hailu Mergia - Yefikir Engurguro*

* - vinyl