MEMBA & Levus Alone Share Captivating New Single "Meet Freedom"

We're full of admiration for New York based duo MEMBA, and they had something of an incredible year in 2019. 2020 is already well underway for them, and they have a run of shows across North America in April and May.

New music-wise, they also have lots going on. Their fresh single "Meet Freedom" has just been released through Odesza's Foreign Family Collective, and features UK vocalist Levus Alone.

They share the following on its creative process: “We wrote this with our UK based friend Levus Alone. We’ve been writing with him for a long time. We recorded the vocals for this about 4 years ago while he worked at a Bingo in Leeds. The instrumental came together a lot later. We don’t know what he’s up to these days. He’s been hard to reach. But he’s one of the most talented people we’ve worked with and he really does like to be left alone. We’re really excited to play this one in our upcoming headline tour. We have something really special planned for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With signature atmosphere and lush electronic melodies, it's impossible not to get swept away by the beauty of this record. MEMBA will add to their fast-growing 12 million streams with "Meet Freedom" and we can't wait to hear what else is planned for 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stream it now and get your copy here.