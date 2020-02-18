Playlist: Ejeca's Top 10 Most Influential Records From The Last Decade
Over the past few years, UK producer and DJ Ejeca has become a household name in the techno scene. Paired with his Trance Wax alias, it's safe to say he's become quite the busy man. With such a diverse pallet and 2020 being the start of a new decade, we caught up with Ejeca ahead of his Terminal V performance to discuss his 10 most influential records from the past 10 years.
Words by Ejeca
FCL vs VFB - Matrix Plus
Great memories of moving to London and going to the first Boiler Room's on a Thursday.
Butch - Countach
This is a grower melodic set tune, a man of many talents.
Mr G - Transient
Perfect house.
DMX Krew - Spiritual Encounter
Huge fan of DMX, this is a pure smiler.
Energy 52 - Cafe Del Mar (Tale Of Us Renaissance Remix)
Such a great job on an anthem, crossed over a lot of genres
Ramiro Lopez & Andres Campo - Pachamama
Pumping European techno, still play it.
Sailor & I - Turn Around (Âme Remix)
Reminds me of doing a yacht with Sasha around New York on independence day (Brag).
Pig & Dan - Chemistry
Another big European techno pumper, Drumcode at it's best.
Recondite - Fiery
Melodic emotion from Mr. Consistency.
Bicep Vs Ejeca - You
One that helped me give up accountancy!