Premiere: 9Trane & Logan Link Up On Icy New Track "Evil Side" via 1Forty

These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features 9Trane & Logan, which is one hell of a link up. Its forthcoming on the latest grime instalment from the 1Forty imprint.

1FGRM005 ARTWORK Supplied by Label

1Forty are back again with another colossal grime installment. 1FGRM005 features an array of artists like Hamdi, YGG, 9Trane and more. It's a 4 track EP packed full of heaters, perfect to inject liveliness into any crowd. Artists like Loefah, Sicaria Sound, Emerald, Kahn & more are all supporting. I was blessed to get asked to premiere the track "Evil Side," produced by 9Trane and featuring Logan on the vocals, (my pick of the release). You can listen below.

Premiere: 9Trane X Logan - Evil Side (1FGRM005):

This track is exactly what it's named, evil to the core. The link up between 9Trane and Logan has been well overdue but I wasn't quite ready for what they've cooked up. The track is so cold, almost like a hybrid of both grime and dubstep, resulting in an overly nang production. It really feels like the track was custom made for Logan as his yardie flow slots perfectly onto the instrumental. The entire release is due out March 2nd on all the normal online music platforms. Out to 9Trane, Logan and 1Forty.